Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Rambus worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.