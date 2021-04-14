Randstad’s (RANJY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Randstad stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. 1,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

