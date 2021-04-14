Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTLR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 6,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.46 million. Analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

