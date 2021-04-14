Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $308.83 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $308.83 million and $35.63 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $10.80 or 0.00017171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00067118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00265156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.30 or 0.00723927 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,465.98 or 0.99321684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.06 or 0.00873013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,597,825 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

