Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AY. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

