Raymond James Weighs in on Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$19.84 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

