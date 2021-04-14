Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

