Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

