Ready Capital Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

RC stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

