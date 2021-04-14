Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

