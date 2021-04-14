Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (TSE: OGI):

4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “underperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of OGI traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.36. 2,205,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,541. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

