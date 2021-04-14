Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (TSE: OGI):
- 4/14/2021 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/13/2021 – OrganiGram was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – OrganiGram had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – OrganiGram had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of OGI traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.36. 2,205,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,541. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.