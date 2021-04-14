Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

4/12/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00.

4/9/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00.

4/6/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,354,416 shares of company stock worth $33,121,818. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

