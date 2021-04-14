Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pulmonx (LUNG)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2021 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pulmonx is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Pulmonx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Pulmonx was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pulmonx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Pulmonx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Pulmonx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

3/3/2021 – Pulmonx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pulmonx had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pulmonx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00.

2/18/2021 – Pulmonx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Get Pulmonx Co alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,529.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.