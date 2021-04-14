Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QIAGEN (QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – QIAGEN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN’s revenue growth across all geographies and operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were impressive. Strong sales for product groups used in the COVID-19 response drove the top line. Robust orders for the QIAcuity series of digital PCR platforms and FDA’s EUA approval for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Kit look encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion and a raised full-year outlook are impressive. QIAGEN’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, lower QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis test sales due to adverse trends in the Asia-Pacific region and adjusted gross margin contraction are also worrying. A weak solvency position, foreign exchange instability and tough competition persist.”

4/7/2021 – QIAGEN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/2/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/1/2021 – QIAGEN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2021 – QIAGEN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.