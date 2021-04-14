RED Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $212,312.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00429859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.