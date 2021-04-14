Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,286.34 or 0.99941222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00038009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00126902 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005622 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

