Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $622.45. 294,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.