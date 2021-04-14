Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 6,639 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,135. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

