Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. 2,037,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,062,977. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

