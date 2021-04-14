Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 270,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,017,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 329.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.