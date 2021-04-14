Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $16.24 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,255.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,085.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,837.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.