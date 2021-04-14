Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OKE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 75,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.