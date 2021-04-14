Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. 248,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

