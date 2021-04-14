Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.16. 366,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

