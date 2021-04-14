Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,155 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 568,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,581,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 639,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,150. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

