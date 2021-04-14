Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Edison International by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 49,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.