Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 959,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

