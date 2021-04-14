Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 9,047 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises about 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.54. 22,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,093. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

