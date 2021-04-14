Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

