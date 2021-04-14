Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.90. 358,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.72 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

