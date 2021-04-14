Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 176.3% in March

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.27.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.