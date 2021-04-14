Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 176.3% in March

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REED. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

