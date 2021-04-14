Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $477.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

