Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Relay Therapeutics worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

RLAY opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

