Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $460.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

