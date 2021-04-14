Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.73

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 138.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 36,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Relx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

