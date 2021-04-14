Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 8,881 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

