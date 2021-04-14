RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

