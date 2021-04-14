renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 118.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 62.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 118.8% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $406,641.96 and $2.24 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00736934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.98 or 0.99645350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.60 or 0.00845822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.