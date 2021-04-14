Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,990.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 126,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,838. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

