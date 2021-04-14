Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Renewable Energy Group worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

