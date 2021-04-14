Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,871.55

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,871.55 ($76.71) and traded as high as GBX 6,450 ($84.27). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 6,365 ($83.16), with a volume of 118,876 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,063.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,871.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

