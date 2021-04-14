Request Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.62 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Request has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $146.62 million and $2.74 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

