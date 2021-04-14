Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE AOT opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The stock has a market cap of C$328.08 million and a PE ratio of -29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

