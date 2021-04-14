Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

