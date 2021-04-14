Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westlake Chemical Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

