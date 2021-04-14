Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA opened at $265.32 on Monday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $135.80 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.68. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $9,991,080 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.