Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BPRN stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

