Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 14th (1COV, AAV, ABBN, ANTM, ARX, AT1, BIR, BNE, BPOP, BTE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)

had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$4.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.20 ($8.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$1.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$7.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $163.00 to $174.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $230.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $187.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $38.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €132.00 ($155.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$0.85. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $215.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $183.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 432 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

