Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aphria Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aphria in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aphria by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

