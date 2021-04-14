Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Shares of CG opened at C$11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.26. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.91 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

